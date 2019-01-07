6 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Left Critical After Hijacking in Joburg

A man was left in a critical condition after being shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg, paramedics said.

The man was shot on the corner of 1st Avenue and 5th Street in Maraisburg, west of Johannesburg on Saturday night, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said.

According to Campbell, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene just after 21:00.

They found the man, believed to be in his thirties, lying on the pavement. He was in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was rushed to a private hospital in the area after being stabilised on the scene. Police were investigating, Campbell said.

Gauteng police did not have any further information at the time of publication.

