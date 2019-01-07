6 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Mpumalanga Police Killer Nabbed

A 31-year-old alleged police killer has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The arrest follows the double murder of Sergeant Thembisile Ndlovu and her husband Jabulani Khoza on December 1 in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

"The couple [was awoken] by a disruption inside the house and upon inspection, they were fired upon by three suspects," said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The late Detective Sergeant Ndlovu from Calcutta SAPS retaliated and fatally wounded one suspect, but was outnumbered by the three suspects who allegedly continued shooting.

The suspects fled the scene with the family's vehicle which was later found abandoned within the Bushbuckridge area.

The Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit assisted by the Nelspruit Tactical Response Team (TRT) made the breakthrough on Saturday, and found the suspect at his hiding place at Mhluzi outside Middelburg.

Mulaudzi said that once the suspect has been charged, he will appear in the Calcutta Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The search for the third suspect is ongoing," Mulaudzi added.

The National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has commended the investigating team for the apprehension of the alleged perpetrator, and remains confident that the third suspect will be arrested soon.

