South Africa: Boy, 3, Kidnapped From Port Elizabeth Beach Found

The toddler who was allegedly kidnapped from a Port Elizabeth beach has been found, unharmed.

The alleged abductor was found with the baby in a shack in Victoria Park Drive and has been arrested. She is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's court on Monday.

"The investigating officer received several calls from the public about possible sightings of the suspect and the child... and at about 10:45, a team of detectives made enquiries in the vicinity in Victoria Park Drive when they made a breakthrough," said police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu.

Naidu said that the child was at the beach in Summerstrand with his grandmother, when the suspect introduced herself as Meagan from Shauderville and struck up a conversation with the grandmother.

"The suspect went to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes and took the child with her and never returned".

Naidu said that the alleged perpetrator claimed that when she returned with the child after going to the shop, she could not find the grandmother so she took the child with her. She, however, "could not give a reasonable explanation as to why she didn't contact police".

"The child was taken to Dora Nginza hospital for a medical examination and apart from being malnourished, he was fine," concluded Naidu.

The boy has been re-united with his family.

