6 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 2 Brothers Die in Car Crash After Receiving Their Matric Results

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo)

Two sons of OR Tambo district municipality mayor Nomakhosazana Meth have died in a car crash in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, the municipality has said.

The municipality has sent its condolences to the family of its first citizen, saying it learnt the news with great shock and sadness.

According to a statement by the municipality, the mayor's sons died on Friday night or the early hours of Saturday morning.

The municipality said the pair's death "is a huge loss not only for the Meth family, but the district as a whole, as these were the young men who just received their matric results.

"The District wishes to convey its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Meth family.

"May the souls of the dearly departed rest in eternal peace", said the municipality.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape also sent its condolences.

"It is indeed a great loss for the family to lose two adult children who just finished their Matric and were going to be a source of inspiration not only to the family but to our country," said ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi in a statement.

"Words cannot adequately express the pain of losing such a young family members. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time and we wish the Lord give Cde Nomakhosaza Meth strength."

Funeral details will be communicated at a later date.

Source: News24

South Africa

