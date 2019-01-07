South Africa: Overstrand Fire - R44 to Remain Closed Overnight

The R44 between Gordon's Bay and Rooi Els will remain closed overnight as a fire that has blazed in the Betty's Bay area since New Year's Day spread to Koggelsbaai.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said Clarence Drive on the R44 will remain closed through the night and will only reopen at 09:00 on Monday.

This after the Overstrand fire that started in Betty's Bay spread to the Koggelbaai area on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, holidaymakers at the Koggelsbaai Resort were evacuated.

City of Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson Theo Layne said the fire near the Koggelsbaai mountain was largely contained.

Overstrand officials told EWN that the broader fire in Betty's Bay, Rooi Els and Pringle Bay is 60% contained.

Firefighting efforts continued.

The man accused of starting the deadly blaze is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 34-year-old is facing a charge of contravention of the Nature Conservation Act.

One person has been reported dead.

