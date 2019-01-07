Nigeria: Soundcity MVP - Burna Boy Wins African Artist of the Year

Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has clinched the most wins at the 2019 Soundcity MVP Awards, taking home four plaques including 'African Artiste of the Year'.
He also took the 'Song of the Year', 'Listener's Choice' and 'Best Make MVP at the award show held in Lagos on Saturday night.
Although the first Soundcity MVP Awards was first held in 2016, since 2007, the winners are chosen by the viewers and fans by visiting #TheMVPs' website and a select committee of the industry stakeholder.
Burna Boy's third award was collected on stage by his mother, who thanked Phantom, the producer of his hit song 'YE', for his support and contributions to his success.
Davido and Wizkid got one award each in the 'Best Pop song' and 'Best Collaboration' categories.
The ceremony also featured performances from Teni, Victo AD and Niniola.
Full list of winners below.
Best Male MVP
BURNA BOY- Winner
Best Female MVP
BUSISWA- Winner
Best Hip Hop
AKA - Winner
Best Pop
DAVIDO- Winner
Best Collaboration
SOCO - STARBOY FT WIZKID, TERRI, SPOTLESS & CEEZA MILLI- Winner
Digital Artiste of the Year
MR EAZI- Winner
Video of the Year
HEAL THE WORLD - PATORANKING - Winner
Best Group or Duo
NAVY KENZO - Winner
Song of the Year
YE - BURNA BOY- Winner
Best New Artiste
TENIOLA- Winner
Viewer's Choice
SOMISO - WANDE COAL- Winner
Listener's Choice
YE - BURNA BOY- Winner
African Producer of the Year
PHANTOM- Winner
African Artiste of the Year
BURNA BOY- Winner
African DJ of the Year
DJ NEPTUNE- Winner
Soundcity MVP's also had special awards to entrepreneurs, all of which were presented by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu:
"Innovation and Excellence in Business Entrepreneur"-Ladipo Lawani.
"Innovation and Excellence in Sports"- Ahmed Musa
"Innovation and Excellence in Fashion"- Papa Oyeyemi
"Innovation and Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence"- Bolatito Ovia
"Innovation and Excellence in Community and Socio-political development"- Ebenezer Wikina
"Innovation and Excellence in The Creative Arts"- Clarence Peters (NAN)