Namibia: Man Killed Over a USB

The Oshana police are investigating a case of murder after two young men allegedly killed Hafunda Helasitus Hingashipola over a USB stick on Saturday.

This was confirmed by sergeant Frieda Shikole, the Namibian Police's spokesperson in the Oshana region, who said the accused persons allegedly beat Hingashipola to death with sticks during a fight at Omakango village.

His body was discovered on Saturday afternoon in an open field at the village.

"It is alleged that the deceased person accused the suspects of stealing his USB memory stick on which some music was stored on Friday evening while all of them were drinking at a bar. A fight broke out between the men, but the matter was left unresolved."

Shikole said on the following day, Hingashipola went to the house where the suspects were staying in the village to confront them about his missing USB.

On that Saturday morning, a second fight broke out which escalated, and the men allegedly assaulted each other with sticks.

Shikole said the deceased person left the house of the suspects and walked some distance into the open field before he suddenly collapsed and died. She did not say if the deceased managed to retrieve the missing USB memory stick from the suspects or not.

"The deceased person was found with bruises on his face and a bloody nose. The two suspects, both 24 years of age, were arrested on Saturday afternoon, and are currently in police custody."

She said the men are is expected to make their first appearance on the charge of murder in the Oshakakti Magistrate's Court today. Police investigations into the matter continue.

Meanwhile the Hardap police deputy commissioner Joseph Gaeseb said no murder incidents were reported in the region's main towns of Rehoboth and Mariental during the festive season.

The senior officer said four murders, which occurred respectively at the Schlip settlement, Stampriet Village, Maltahohe Village and Gibeon Village, were reported in the region, and that four suspects had been apprehended in connection with these murders.

"One of the murders was domestic violence-related," he added.

Gaeseb said four rape cases were also reported in the region, while seven motor vehicle accidents with no fatalities were reported.

Furthermore, a stepmother and her stepdaughter also drowned at the Hardap Dam while they were taking photos. The deputy commissioner thanked the region's citizens for having behaved "well" over the past festive season.