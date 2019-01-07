Namibia: Hotto, Shalulile Shine As Vries Costs Chiefs

NAMIBIAN internationals enjoyed mixed fortunes in the South African Premiership on Saturday, with Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto inspiring their sides to positive results, while goalkeeper Virgil Vries' howler led to a costly defeat for Kaizer Chiefs.

Flying winger Hotto had an effervescent outing as his pair of assists saw Wits come from behind to edge Free State Stars 2-1 away, and move five points clear of Orlando Pirates.

It took Free State Stars just 45 seconds to get on the scoresheet when Harris Tchilimbou headed home. But title hopefuls Wits pulled level on 30 minutes when Terrence Dzvukamanja headed in a pinpoint Hotto delivery from a free-kick.

Wits took the lead in the 73rd minute when Hotto, a constant menace to the Stars defence throughout the entertaining encounter, swung in a cross for veteran Mozambican playmaker Elias Pelembe to head in the winner.

Industrious forward Shalulile was on target for Highlands Park in a 2-2 home draw against second-placed Pirates. Shalulile latched on to a pass from midfield before shrugging off a challenge from Xola Mlambo to round Pirates keeper Siya Mpontshane for an easy tap-in on 64 minutes, which at the time put the Tembisa outfit 2-1 up.

Versatile compatriot Denzil Haoseb came off the bench midway through the second half, and nearly extended Highlands' lead to 3-1 with a rasping shot from distance.

However, Pirates, who trailed twice, saved a point through Zimbabwean substitute Kudakwashe Mahachi's late effort. Highlands first led through promising youngster Tebogo Mahlangu, whose hard and low shot found the bottom corner on 60 minutes, before Tembinkosi Lorch levelled shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, Chiefs' title aspirations took a significant dent when Vries, brilliant for most of the match, misjudged the flight of a long ball into his penalty box, allowing it to bounce over his head and then seeing Lebogang Maboe slot it into an unguarded net to give Sundowns a late 2-1 win at Soccer City in Johannesburg.

Holders Sundowns took an early first-half lead through Anthony Laffor, which was cancelled out shortly afterwards by Willard Katsande, before Maboe popped up to grab an 81st-minute winner in a game in which Chiefs had arguably played well enough to have at least picked up a point.

It was the first setback for Ernst Middendorp, who had won three games in a row since taking over from Steve Komphela last month.

The German tactician refused to criticise Vries, standing in for injured first-choice Itumeleng Khune, for the error, and instead bemoaned his side's finishing in a game he feels they dominated.

"We continued to progress in this game from the three games we played in December, that is my opinion. A lot of stuff was good. But in a game of this nature, if you make mistakes, it reflects in the final result," Middendorp told South African media.

Victory moved unbeaten Sundowns up to fourth place on the log standings, while defeat leaves Chiefs in seventh, nine points off log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Should Sundowns win their three matches in hand, they will lead Wits by a point.

"We created chances, options to score. We dominated the game definitely by far. Then losing it in such a way, ja, I'm just not finding the right words," Middendorp explained.

"I don't know how many times we were five, 10 metres in front of the goalkeeper, not scoring, and not making the right decision. That's one issue.

"I was quite confident in the 77th minute when I watched and I thought we will make it, to get the final shot. But okay, I forgot that on the other side, something can happen too."