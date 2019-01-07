Namibia: Poaching Suspect Arrested, Two More On the Run

A TWENTY-nine-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of the carcasses of two oryx and a warthog by police officers patrolling the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road on Friday night.

Inspector Lucia Kahuure of the Namibian Police told Nampa on Saturday that the suspect was one of three men transporting the carcasses in a sedan, which a team of police officers on patrol on the B1 road came across.

"Two of the suspects fled, and we apprehended one of them," she said.

Kahuure explained that the suspects used an assegai to kill the three protected game.

The carcasses and the vehicle suspected to have been used in the illegal act were impounded.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on a charge of illegal hunting today.

Police investigations continue. - Nampa