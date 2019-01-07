Namibia: Grade 12 Results Expected On Friday

NAMIBIA'S 2018 Grade 12 ordinary level examination results will be released on Friday, the ministry of education has announced.

The Grade 12 ordinary level results will be available on the website of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and through a cellphone text message service by 00h15 on Friday (11 January), the ministry's permanent secretary, Sanet Steenkamp, said in a media statement at the end of last week.

A total of 56 534 candidates - 23 594 full-time and 32 940 part-time candidates - were registered for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) examinations in 2018, Steenkamp said. That is 229 more than the number of candidates registered for NSSC exams in 2017.

NSSC candidates will be able to get their results via SMS by sending their full examination number or their names to the numbers 2929, or 99099, or 55755.

Regional education offices will also be able to provide examination results during office hours from Friday.

Candidates who want to access their exam results through the SMS service would have to send a text message containing the name of the examination they were registered for, followed by their surname and first name, or their full examination number, to the SMS service number: for example NSSCO Kaperu Theo, or 18OE252002 for full-time candidates, or 18PE252002 for part-time candidates.

Regional education offices can be visited in person to obtain results, or can be contacted by telephone during office hours.

Telephone contact details of the regional offices are:

//Karas: (063) 227 000 / 227 063

Hardap: (063) 245 700

Khomas: (061) 293 4435 / 293 4437

Otjozondjupa: (067) 308 000

Omaheke: (062) 577 600

Erongo: (064) 410 5000 / 410 5155 / 410 5156 / 410 5157

Kunene: (067) 331 152

Oshana: (065) 229 800

Oshikoto: (065) 242 582 / 242 550 / 242 544

Omusati: (065) 251 588

Ohangwena: (065) 290 347 / 290 346 / 290 345

Kavango West: 081 148 5200

Kavango East: (066) 258 9111 / 255 905

Zambezi: (066) 253 002.