Namibia: Zimbabwe Take 2-0 Lead Against Namibia

ZIMBABWE took a 2-0 lead in the Namib Desert Challenge T20 cricket series against Namibia after winning their first two international matches at the Sparta ground in Walvis Bay over the weekend.

They won both matches comfortably, beating Namibia by six wickets on Saturday and by eight wickets on Sunday.

In the first international on Saturday, Namibia were sent in to bat and reached a total of 96 runs for five wickets off their 20 overs.

Sune Wittmann was out for six runs, but Adri van der Merwe and Yasmeen Khan took the total to 73 before Khan was dismissed for 20.

Van der Merwe went on to score 41 runs off 53 balls, while Roche Venter scored 15 and Kayleen Green 3, as Namibia were restricted to 96 runs off their 20 overs.

Josephine Nkomo was Zimbabwe's best bowler, taking three wickets for 12 runs off four overs, while Nomvelo Sibanda took 1/20 and Anesu Mushangwe 1/19.

Namibia made an early breakthrough when Kayleen Green bowled Ashley Ndiraya for a duck, bit Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Tiripano revived Zimbabwe's innings with a 37-run partnership.

Green dismissed Mupachikwa for 20 but Tiripano steered Zimbabwe to victory with a fine innings of 40 not out, while Mary Anne Musonda added 11 and Sharne Mayers two runs.

Green was Namibia's top bowler with two wickets for 30 runs, while Sylvia Shihepo took 1/8 and Namusha Shiomwenyo 1/16.

In the second international on Sunday, Namibia were once again sent in to bat, and once again they failed to post a competitive total, as they only managed to score 77 for six wickets off their 20 overs.

Adri van der Merwe was once again Namibia's top scorer with 37 not out, while the only other batsman to reach double figures was Reehana Kahn with 12 not out.

Precious Marange and Anesu Mushangwe gave great bowling displays, taking 2/8 and 2/10 off four overs respectively.

Kayleen Green dismissed Mupachikwa (4) and Ndiraya (3) early on, but Tiripano (27 not out) and Musonda (21 not out) took Zimbabwe to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory with nine overs remaining.

Green was Namibia's best bowler with 2/17 off four overs.

The series continues with the third T20 match on Monday.