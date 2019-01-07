Namibia: More Than 50 Survive Accident Near Otjiwarongo

Three vehicles, including a bus, were involved in an accident on the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road on Friday night.

More than 50 people survived the accident, which occurred around 20h37, some 25 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo, inspector Lucia Kahuure of the Namibian police told Nampa on Saturday.

She said a 65-seater bus with 52 occupants, including the 36-year-old driver, drove into a Tata pick-up suspected to have been stationary on the road.

The bus, driving from Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja, forced the pick-up from the left into the right lane, into an oncoming BMW sedan.

The sedan had five occupants, including a 26-year-old driver.

"There was no-one in the Tata when we arrived on the accident scene. It seems the occupants fled the scene," said Kahuure.

A nine-year-old boy who was travelling in the BMW sustained serious internal injuries, and was transferred to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek on Friday night.

Cases of reckless and negligent driving have been opened against the drivers.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa