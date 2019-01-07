Namibia: Guard Commits Suicide At Oshakati

A 32-YEAR-OLD security guard committed suicide at the NBC tower at Oshakati East on Thursday.

According to a Namibian Police crime report issued on Friday by deputy commissioner Hophni Hamufungu, the deceased, identified as Daniel Ndakalako and employed by Oshana Security, shot himself in the head by using a service pistol, and died on the spot.

The incident happened at around 10h00.

The deceased, whose next of kin had not yet been informed of his death [at the time the crime report was issued], left a suicide note.

No foul play was suspected.

In a separate case, the police reported that an unlicensed driver of a 2,7-litre Toyota pick-up overturned the vehicle at around 22h40 at Okakundu village in the Tsandi constituency last Thursday in the Omusati region, after having lost control of the vehicle he had allegedly been driving without the owner's consent.

He had been driving from Okahao to Tsandi before crashing into a big mopane tree adjacent to the road. One passenger - who has not yet been identified - died on the spot, while the driver sustained serious injuries and had to be transported to the Oshakati State Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a man whose age is unknown sustained a head injury after he was assaulted by an unknown suspect with an unknown object at the Ondingandinga village in the Okaku constituency at around 01h00 on Friday.

The police have revealed that the victim was admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police investigations are also ongoing following an incident which occurred at 23h00 on Wednesday in Oshikoto, where a man aged 22 allegedly raped a 37-year-old woman he had been drinking with.

The suspect, who is alleged to be a friend of the victim's boyfriend, began assaulting the woman - beating her several times using a dry stick - at a bar located at the Casablanca cuca shops at Oshivelo before dragging her to an unfinished building and raping her.

The suspect was arrested.

Between July and August 2018, it is alleged that employees at Moonstone Trading Enterprises - well-known as Outapi Engen Service Station - committed fraud by misrepresentation to the management of the service station.

The fraudsters provided false information about having fuelled motor vehicles which belonged to the Outapi Town Council as well as forged the alleged drivers' signatures on the invoices, which consequently cost the council more than N$90 000.

The police identified some suspects, and are still in the early stages of their investigation.