Tanzania: Day 217 for Kapange's Body At Mortuary, Cases Drag On

Mbeya — The body of Frank Kapange, 21, has been at the Mbeya Referral Hospital mortuary for 217 days now as the legal battle between relatives of the deceased and the Police Force refuses to end.

Mr Kapange died on June 4, but his body has since been kept at the Mbeya Referral Hospital mortuary because relatives and the Police Force are engaged in a legal battle with the kin of the deceased claiming that he died after being assaulted by the law enforcers.

Last August, the Mbeya Resident Magistrate's court ruled in favour of the Police Force when it threw out the relatives' plea for a post-mortem into the cause of the death.

The Resident Magistrate, Micheal Mteite, also ordered the family on August 24 to collect their relative's body for burial.

However, the relatives rushed to the High Court and asked it to reverse the ruling. On November 12, 2018, the High Court in Mbeya dismissed the appeal lodged by relatives of the late Frank Kapange against the Police Force.

The High Court dismissed the appeal after it got satisfied beyond doubt that the complainant did not follow proper procedures when filing the case.

Reading the ruling, Judge Paul Ngwembe said the High Court heard and went through all arguments from both parties and was satisfied that the arguments presented in court by the plaintiff's lawyer did not hold water and that the whole procedure used to open the case was not right.

He said the family was required to go and collect the body for burial and that if they did not do so, then city authorities would have the last say.

Judge Ngwembe told the court that before opening the case in court, the family was supposed to have a forensic report on the body of the dead, adding that the report could have determined the cause of his death, which could have made it easy for the court to make a ruling.

The Judge said the family was free to appeal the ruling at a higher court.

And speaking to The Citizen on January 3, the family's lawyer, Morris Mwamwenda, said he had already lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal and that he was only waiting for a call from its Registrar on the way forward.

"I have already presented a notice of appeal to the registrar. So it is now being worked upon. What I'm waiting for is only to be told to give reasons for the appeal," he explained.

The family's spokesman, Julius Kapange, told The Citizen that after the two courts threw out their cases, the family reached the decision of collecting the body of their relative for burial. But after deliberations they decided to heed their lawyer's legal advice.

Mbeya Zone Referral Hospital Medical Officer-in-Charge Petro Seme told The Citizen that they would keep the body until the legal battles are completed.

Huge Costs

The cost of preserving a body at the hospital's mortuary is Sh20,000 per day, suggesting that so far the cost has climbed to Sh4.3 million. Mbeya Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei has advised the family to collect the body of their relative for burial to prevent costs from accumulating further.

Matei explained that continuing to leave the body in mortuary was doing injustice to the deceased, adding that it did not conform to the African culture. He said it was important for the family to respect the body of their relative through burial.

"First of all, their claims are baseless and that's why both courts threw out their cases. But one day the mother of the deceased came to my office and asked me to bury her son and I answered her that I would help them in whatever they wanted," he said.