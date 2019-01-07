Tanzania: New Transport Crisis Leaves Hundreds Stranded in Dar

Dar es Salaam — At first, it was due to Christmas and New Year festivities, but now the reason why hundreds of travellers are stranded at Dar es Salaam's Ubungo Bus Terminal is different.

Hundreds of travellers, destined for Morogoro and Dodoma, were until yesterday stranded at the Ubungo Bus Terminal, following an increase in demand for transport services precipitated by a boost in the number of students and workers seeking to report to their various destinations.

This also affected workers who were on holiday for Christmas and New Year in Dar es Salaam, who were traveling back to work in the various regions.

Many of the passengers arrived at the terminal yesterday early in the morning, but they failed to travel due to the absence of buses.

One passenger, Alexander Petro, said he reported at the terminal at 5.00am, believing that he would travel before 8:00am, but ended up cancelling the trip due to inconveniences.

"As you can see, there is a long queue, which I have never experience in years. The bus I expected to travel in was fully booked," he said. He said that when he decided to find an alternative travel company, he was also told that their buses were already fully booked. He was told that the available tickets were for the buses traveling in the afternoon or evening.

Neema Kitundu a teacher at the Morogoro-based Kingorwila Secondary School told The Citizen that she was not sure whether she would travel, saying she was thinking of cancelling her trip.

"I have stood at the queue for a whole morning and I am not sure whether I will manage to travel. If that happens, then I will reschedule my trip for tomorrow (today)," she said.

University of Dodoma student Laurencia Mushi said it was the first time she was experiencing such inconveniences in the three years since she joined the university.

"During the previous holidays, I did not face this kind of problem," she said.

Shabib Line agent at Ubungo Bus Terminal Nahabu Chori said the shortage of buses started to be experienced a week before Christmas.

He said despite of having many buses, there is a temporary shortage as everyone is rushing back to work of school.

He said all tickets sold on Sunday were for Monday travel.