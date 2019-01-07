Namibia: Dexter's Death Puzzles Friends

SOME of late Dexter Netha's friends are trying to retrace his footsteps before he disappeared at Swakopmund on 28 December 2018 while on holiday.

A passerby found Netha's body washed ashore at Langstrand a week after he had disappeared from the Sound of Summer music festival venue.

The 19-year-old, who was a student at the International University of Management, went missing around 23h00 when the festival ended.

Dexter's 20th birthday would have been on 18 January 2019.

One of the friends, Mark Dyakugha, told The Namibian yesterday that Dexter, himself and another friend, who had travelled together from Windhoek, had made arrangements to stay with their friend Uendji Tjahikika during their time at Swakopmund.

Dyakugha said he dropped off Dexter at the Langstrand venue around 20h00, where he met another friend, Jonathan Shindi. After dropping off Dexter, Dyakugha said he drove back to their friend's place.

Once inside, Shindi noted, Dexter had a minor argument with an unidentified young man who had spoken to a girl Dexter was interested in at the VIP bar.

According to Shindi, they diffused the altercation before matters could escalate.

He added that Dexter's phone had been off since he arrived at the venue.

Just before the festival ended, Shindi said Dexter and two other friends, whose names he only gave as Khumo and Theo, sorted out the issue of transport before they parted ways.

Before he left Shindi also made sure that Dexter had called Dyakugha to pick him up, and that was confirmed.

Shindi said he was not sure what happened when he left Dexter with Khumo and Theo. The Namibian could not reach the two friends yesterday.

Dyakugha told The Namibian that Dexter would have called to inform him that he was safe had he gone elsewhere. When he did not receive any call, he added, he became worried.

According to Dyakugha, he received a call from Theo around 08h00 on 29 December, informing him that Dexter was missing.

He added that Theo told him that Khumo had left him and Dexter at the venue. It is not, however, clear whether Dexter did not leave the venue since Theo could not be reached yesterday.

After being informed that Dexter was missing, Dyakugha and Shindi informed his parents in Windhoek. They also printed posters, which they put up on social media.

Dexter's father, Lee Netha, drove to the coast last Sunday to assist in the search.

Erongo regional police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said they received the missing person report on 29 December, and searched the Langstrand area.

Iikuyu said the police asked around about Dexter, and also informed the campers at Langstrand that a person had gone missing in the area.

The friends did not give up searching for Dexter until the morning of 4 January when a passerby found his body.

Dyakugha said he could not breathe when he heard that Dexter had been found dead.

"He was not someone who consumed alcohol to the point where he was not in control. We trusted him the most," he continued.

"Dexter was someone who would find the humour in whatever situation we were in," added Shindi.

Dyakugha, Shindi and Uendji continue to visit Dexter's family while they mourn. Late last week, Dexter's family said they were still mourning and couldn't comment.