Nigeria: Amaechi's Tape Clear Case of Cut and Paste - Semenitar

Mr Rotimi Amaechi's former aide, Mrs. Ibim Semenitari has said that the recently released audio recording of the Minister of Transportation was a clear case of cut and paste and that the original were done 'not in the context of negativity, but as a positive indication of a new Nigeria where pain will ultimately translate to gain.'

She said that the tape was made from 'different conversations taken out of context and brought together to create a narrative that is far from the truth.'

The former aide said that during foremer President Goodluck Jonathan's era, Amaechi had made these comments at various media discussions during which time he had also lamented about the former President's refusal to listen and take counsel and that he may have spoken about the frugality of the Buhari regime but he did so not in the context of negativity but as a positive indication of a new Nigeria where pain will ultimately translate to gain.

Mrs Ibim Semenitari in a post on her Facebook titled 'The Amaechi tapes' said

'Let me first make it clear that I am not speaking for the Honourable Minister nor for his media team. He has quite competent hands who can do so.

'However, I feel compelled as someone who had sat in at myriads of interviews granted by the Honourable minister both when he was governor and a little while after that to correct what I believe is deliberate twisting of what he had said. First a bit of background to put things in context.

'Anyone who has sat with Amaechi in private discussions or at a media interview will agree that he has been consistent in expressing the belief that most Nigerians do not hate corruption but simply hate the fact that they are not the ones perpetuating the corruption. This has been his view expressed at different times in press interviews. It is for this reason that he has maintained that only a bloody revolution somewhat like the Rawlings revolution in Ghana will change Nigeria.

'During the Jonathan era, he had made these comments at various media discussions during which time he had also lamented about the former President's refusal to listen and take counsel. Media colleagues at these events I am sure will remember. It is for this reason that I am certain the first recording was from one of those parleys.

'It is possible that the Honourable Minister has also on some occasions spoken about the frugality of the Buhari regime but he did so not in the context of negativity but as a positive indication of a new Nigeria where pain will ultimately translate to gain. Again I say this with the privilege of knowing his governance worldview in this regards.

The reason I have bothered to speak about this is because

'This is a clear case of cut and paste. Different conversations taken out of context and brought together to create a narrative that is far from the truth.

Chibuike Amaechi: Adding immense value to President Buhari's change agenda in Nigerian Maritime Industry

'I am saddened by the fact that a purported conversation meant in the first place to be not for reportage and in strict confidence is being peddled. Though I wasn't present at this so-called meeting but I gleaned this from the supposed comments of the minister in the peddled tape itself.

'Like I said, I do not hold brief for the minister nor can speak for his media team but I do owe my country, my profession and posterity the truth that I know. Happy new year again and may Nigeria prosper.'