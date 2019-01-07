South Africa: An Open Letter to White People About #skaapgate

analysis

Residents clash with lobby group Black People's National Crisis Committee at Clifton's Fourth Beach on December 28, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Black People's National Crisis Committee arranged a protest march following reports that private security company PPA Security allegedly closed down the beach at sunset last Sunday, 23rd December - the group also held a cleansing ceremony where a sheep was slaughtered, calling for the end of the exclusion of black people at the beach.

Dear White people. You continue showing more outrage about the sheep than about the racism on the beach. You raise issues only from a "sheep-centred" and "white-privilege-protecting" and "white-fragility" perspective. Let's talk about what we continue to see you saying in your responses...

You talk mostly about critiquing the protest, saying that you do not think the form of protest is "a useful way of drawing attention to these issues and nurturing change". Have you perhaps considered the irony of talking about an issue precisely because of a protest, and then criticising that the protest is not raising the issue you are actually talking about?

You argue that the form of protest is alienating people and not inviting...