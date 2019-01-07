South Africa: Probable Cause - So Who's Behind the Western Cape Train Fires?

analysis

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service responds to a train that was set alight at Steenberg Railway Station on June 18, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach).

The Department of Transport, Prasa, Metrorail and Minister Blade Nzimande have, without question, allowed the burning of trains, stations and other infrastructure by their determined inaction. In 2016, Metrorail said that it was 'under siege' after another train fire in Kraaifontein. Since then the situation has only become worse. But how much worse?

A table of trains burnt 20 November 2017-15 October 2018:

Date

Coaches Burnt

Location

20 November 2017

3

Century City Cape Town

01 February 2018

3

Berea Durban

08 May 2018

2

Maraisburg Johannesburg

22 May 2018

2

Retreat

30 May 2018

2

Ottery

11 June 2018

1

New Canada Johannesburg

18 June 2018

3

Steenberg

24 June 2018

1

Philippi

21 July 2018

7

Cape Town Station

26 July 2018

5

Retreat

28 July 2018

3

Cape Town Central

31 July 2018

1

Cape Town Central

21 August 2018

2

Koeberg

11 September 2018

1

Strand

21 September...