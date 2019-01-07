South Africa: Probable Cause - So Who's Behind the Western Cape Train Fires?

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service responds to a train that was set alight at Steenberg Railway Station on June 18, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach).
The Department of Transport, Prasa, Metrorail and Minister Blade Nzimande have, without question, allowed the burning of trains, stations and other infrastructure by their determined inaction. In 2016, Metrorail said that it was 'under siege' after another train fire in Kraaifontein. Since then the situation has only become worse. But how much worse?
A table of trains burnt 20 November 2017-15 October 2018:
Date
Coaches Burnt
Location
20 November 2017
3
Century City Cape Town
01 February 2018
3
Berea Durban
08 May 2018
2
Maraisburg Johannesburg
22 May 2018
2
Retreat
30 May 2018
2
Ottery
11 June 2018
1
New Canada Johannesburg
18 June 2018
3
Steenberg
24 June 2018
1
Philippi
21 July 2018
7
Cape Town Station
26 July 2018
5
Retreat
28 July 2018
3
Cape Town Central
31 July 2018
1
Cape Town Central
21 August 2018
2
Koeberg
11 September 2018
1
Strand
21 September...