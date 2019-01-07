Sudan: First Vice - President of Burundi to Arrive in Khartoum On Monday

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic of Burundi, Gaston Sindimwo, is due to arrive on Monday morning on a several-day official visit at the invitation of the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.

Sindimwo will hold talks with the First Vice - President and the Assistant of the President of the Republic and Chairman of the Council of African Parties, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, on ways to strengthen further the relations between Sudan and Burundi and to exchange views on a number of regional and international issues.

The First Vice - President of Burundi will take part at the annual meetings of the Board of Trustees of Africa International University, meet with Burundian students and visit a number of production and services' projects in the country.