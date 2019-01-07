6 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Arab League's Secretary General

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has received a congratulatory cable from the Arab League's Secretary General, Dr. Ahmed Abul-Ghait, on the occasion of the 63rd Anniversary of Sudan Independence.

