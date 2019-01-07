Algeria: Ghassan Salamé On a Visit to Algeria On 7 - 8 Jan

Algiers — UN Special Envoy, Chief of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ghassan Salamé will pay a working visit to Algeria on 7 -8 January 2019, announced Sunday the Foreign Ministry.

"During this visit, Ghassan Salamé will be received by Abdelkader Messahel, Minister of Foreign Affairs," said the same source, adding that "this meeting will address developments in Libya on the political and security levels as well as on the implementation of the measures adopted as part pf the UN Plan of Action for the settlement of the Libyan crisis."