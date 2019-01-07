Kenya Police Service Goes Digital, Does Away With Analogue Processes

Digitization of the police service kicked off mid last year when police officers started using service standing orders.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i is set to launch the full digitization of police processes and services on Monday at the Kilifi County Commander's offices.

According to the Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet the government is keen on ensuring that it migrates police services from analogue to digital.

"We want to migrate from the old way of doing things into totally digital platforms," Mr Boinet said.

Details of the changes that are expected include; the personnel management, administrative systems, processes and also the system of filling in the Occurrence Book (OB).

DIGITAL MIGRATION

Police officers will be required to register in their sub-counties of work in various parts of the country.

Details about police officers that are supposed to be keyed in the new system are their personal details which include; their training, when they were recruited, career progress, deployment and family records.

Currently, all the records are kept in files, which, according to the Interior Ministry, are prone to be tampered with or even loss.

Last month, Mr Boinnet directed all county commissioners to prepare officers under their jurisdiction for the new digital migration.

He also asked all commanders in the various categories of the police service to prepare for the new electronic registration.

POLICE IMPOSTORS

"Currently as we talk all details are in files what we need to do is to ensure that we capture all the bio metrics digitally," he told Nairobi News in an earlier interview.

Police Commanders who spoke to Nairobi News on Sunday hailed the plans to digitize police services.

Kisii county police commander Benard Muli said that all was set and officers were already well informed about it.

"It is a great idea and our officers in Kisii are eagerly waiting for it," said Mr Muli, adding that the process will also help in weeding out impostors within the police service.

Digitization of the police service kicked off mid last year when police officers started using service standing orders, a digital platform that is already kept on their phones.