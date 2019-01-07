Nigeria: PDP Campaign Seeks Intervention of Peace Panel, World Leaders

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has demanded the National Peace Committee headed by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and other world leaders to caution President Muhammadu Buhari against threatening the peaceful conduct of next month presidential election.

The PPCO said it would not accept the result of the election if it was manipulated or doctored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in "connivance" with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the Director Media and Publicity of the PPCO, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigeria was in "perilous time," adding that "Buhari's desperation for self-succession has become the major threat to our national unity, stability and peaceful electoral process."

The PPCO also said the incumbent government was allegedly using state apparatus to arrest, detain and instil fear in Nigerians, stifle free speech, cow opposition and civil society organisations to silence so as to pave way for Buhari's self-succession.

He said, "We want the National Peace Committee and the entire world to know that as long as Amina Zakari is in INEC, a peaceful election is not guaranteed because she has the mandate to abuse the process and this will not be accepted by Nigerians.

"The PPCO, therefore, calls on the National Peace Committee to immediately speak out on the impropriety of having Amina Zakari in INEC as well as insist on her removal so that we can have a credible and peaceful presidential election," he alleged.