Nigeria: Pinnick to Meet Victor Moses Over Retirement Plans

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), president Amaju Pinnick is set to meet Victor Moses to discuss his international retirement.

The 28-year-old Chelsea winger quit international duty in August to focus on his club career.

However, he has struggled to break into the plans of manager Maurizio Sarri.

"I have arranged to meet him and his agent in England. I believe the way Moses left the national team was unexpected and sudden," Pinnick said.

"I want to speak to him and make him understand how important it is to return.

"I'd love for us to get him back. We'll see what will happen."

He was a regular under previous manager Antonio Conte, but this season he has only made six appearances and just two in the Premier League with one start.

Pinnick believes the former Crystal Palace and Wigan player still has a huge role to play for the Super Eagles.

"Moses comes with a lot of experience and has won the Nations Cup by playing an important role," Pinnick continued.

"We have a talented young squad but he can make significant contribution as an experienced player.

"It will be his decision at the end of the day, but even if he has to leave - then we have to honour him like England did with Wayne Rooney.

"I still believe he can change his mind and continue to wear the national colours with pride, that is what I will be hoping for when we meet."

Without Moses, the Super Eagles sealed qualification for this year's Nations Cup, and have moved up to fourth in the list of African teams and 44th on the global list in FIFA's rankings for December.

Moses previously represented England up to under-21 level, before switching allegiance to Nigeria and made his debut against Rwanda in 2012.

He won the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 2013, and represented the country at two World Cups, in 2014 and 2018.