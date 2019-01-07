Nigeria: MC Galaxy Subtly Shades Soundcity MVP Awards?

Nigerian singer MC Galaxy in an Instagram post shared yesterday, January 7th appeared to subtly shad Soundcity over their awards event that held over the weekend on Saturday, January 5th.

The ceremony had Burna Boy as the biggest winner of the night. Taking to his Instagram to speak about awards, MC Galaxy wrote,

"Either award or no award, Fine girl and Ohaa give us money for 2018. Rubbish, Naija will always be Naija lol"

This seeming jibe which many has since taken as a swipe at Soundcity is coming on the heels of fellow singer, Peruzzi's reaction to Teni the Entertainer's win as the "Best New Artist".

In his reaction, Peruzzi said that he made more money last year than any other new act in Nigeria, also noting that he personally feels he worked the hardest than any other new act. Although he has since deleted the tweet, many Nigerians were quick to troll him and criticise him for his statement.