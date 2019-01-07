South Africa: Brackenfell SAPS Seek Missing Woman

press release

Brackenfell SAPS needs the assistance of the public in locating 56 year old Noellene Gouws, who went missing from her home in Vredekloof on Wednesday 2 January 2019 at approximately 17:00. She was last seen by her son. He reported her missing Friday afternoon since she never returned home.

Noellene left in her silver colour Opel Corsa 1300 IS with registration number CA 923 834 (yellow number plates).

Noellene has long blonde hair, blue/green eyes and is of light complexion. She is approximately 1,68 m tall and weighs around 60 kg.

At the time of her disappearance she was seen neatly dressed in grey three-quarter pants, white patterned ladies' shirt and sandals.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Danie Qundana of Brackenfell SAPS on 076 695 3851 or 021 980 5729/ 980 5737/ 983 1940.