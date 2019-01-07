South Africa: K9 Team Reunites Missing Girl With Her Family

press release

"Yete", a Search and Rescue K9 and his partner, Constable Katikati from the Mthatha K9 unit continued their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on the 31st December last year.

Their search terminated this morning at 06:30 when the child from the Mthini local Ngobozana a/a where she went missing was found approximately 3kms from home at houses near the forest at Luqhoqhweni Location, Lusikisiki.

According to information received the child went missing after she was chased to the forest for being suspected of stealing money.

The child was unharmed and handed to her mother. The child will also be attended to by Social workers.