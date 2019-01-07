6 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: K9 Team Reunites Missing Girl With Her Family

press release

"Yete", a Search and Rescue K9 and his partner, Constable Katikati from the Mthatha K9 unit continued their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on the 31st December last year.

Their search terminated this morning at 06:30 when the child from the Mthini local Ngobozana a/a where she went missing was found approximately 3kms from home at houses near the forest at Luqhoqhweni Location, Lusikisiki.

According to information received the child went missing after she was chased to the forest for being suspected of stealing money.

The child was unharmed and handed to her mother. The child will also be attended to by Social workers.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.