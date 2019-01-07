Nigeria: Wike, Rivers APC Bicker Over Amaechi's 'Dictatorial Godfather Tendencies'

Port Harcourt — Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, predicted that the 2019 elections would afford Rivers people the opportunity to wipe out the dictatorial influence of godfathers in the state's politics.

Speaking at the dedication of the 2019 PDP Campaigns at the Cathedral Church of Saints, Port Harcourt, Wike said it is only in South-West that a political godfather can usurp the mandate of the people, adding that such trend cannot thrive in Rivers State.

He said: "If you allow Rivers to be like one of the South-West states, we will all suffer for it. Luckily for us, we don't speak one language. Therefore, it is very difficult for any leader from an ethnic nationality to control the entire state. In South-West, a godfather said something against a sitting governor and it happened."

Praying God to grant the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security operatives the courage to act in line with their constitutional roles during the 2019 general elections, the governor said: "The police should not be professionals in rigging of the elections. We will resist any attempt to rig and votes of the people must count."

He urged Rivers people to be courageous and united towards PDP's victory in the state, warning that the "APC-led Federal Government could deploy soldiers to manipulate the 2019 elections, but they will fail as they did in 2015 and 2016 rerun elections."

Rivers PDP Campaigns, he stressed, would be issue-based, relying on the achievements of the administration, especially the planting of key projects in all localities, to convince the people for another mandate.

Apparently perceiving Wike's notion of dictatorial tendencies in Rivers politics as a direct reference to former Governor and current Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State picked holes in the governor's claim.

Rivers APC in a reaction by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, said: "Nothing can be farther from the truth than what Wike said. Is Wike saying he was a product of such alleged dictatorial tendency when he emerged as Chief of Staff to then Governor Amaechi in 2007?

"Wike will lose the 2019 election on the first ballot. There is no two ways to it and he knows it. It is possible that he has already conditioned himself to that reality and merely talking tough just to cover up his true state of mind. APC in Rivers State has a governorship and full compliments of candidates for the 2019 general elections. Wike likes to amuse himself with morbid jokes as part of his circus show he calls politics."

Methodist Archbishop of Port Harcourt, Most Rev Sunday Agwu, and moderator at the PDP campaigns dedication said, "God has used Wike and the PDP to touch lives and change their fortunes for the better. Wike and his team have improved the infrastructures and also empowered the people."