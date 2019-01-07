South Africa: ANC Engages With KZN Communities in Run Up to Its 107th Anniversary Celebrations

The ANC kicks off its 107th anniversary celebrations on Monday with members of the national executive committee (NEC) engaging with various communities in 11 regions of KwaZulu-Natal.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the lower South Coast region where he will conduct door-to-door engagements at the Masinenge informal settlement and Merlewood, Ward 17.

Ramaphosa is also expected to attend a community meeting at Marburg Secondary School and visit the Port Shepstone taxi rank.

Meanwhile, deputy president David Mabuza will be in the Emalahleni region where he will conduct a walkabout at the KwaMdakane taxi rank and door-to-door engagements at the Lembede branch and Phakamani branch in Newcastle.

The party will officially launch its election manifesto during its annual January 8 statement celebration, which will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, January 12.

On Sunday, the party finalised its list of around 200 members to be sent to Parliament, as well as those to be sent to the provincial legislatures after the 2019 general elections. This will now be subject to further vetting.

ANC NEC officials and acting national spokespeople Dakota Legoete and Zizi Kodwa announced the outcomes of the party's list conference, following a two-day meeting held in Durban.

The party announced that more than 800 names had been debated and discussed. The top 25% of names on provincial lists will go into a "safe zone".

