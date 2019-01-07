Tanzania: No Surprises As Diamond Calls Off Wedding With Kenyan Fiancée

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has indefinitely called off his wedding to Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

The musician had last month announced his plan of wed Tanasha, who works at NRG radio as a radio presenter, on Valentine's Day this year.

But the announcement was greeted by skepticism among fans, who thought of the wedding as a public relations gimmick to buzz up Diamond's Wasafi Festival held in Nairobi on New Year eve.

And as soon as curtains fell on the concert, the musician summoned journalists to announce that he was postponing the wedding to an undisclosed date.

"Ndoa yangu ilitakiwa kuwa siku ya Valentines tarehe 14, lakini tumepeleka mbele," Diamond revealed during the after party of his Wasafi Festival.

Pressed for an explanation, Diamond claimed that many international artistes including American rapper Rick Ross are set to attend but won't be available on February 14.

"Watu wengi wanatakiwa kuhudhuria, sababu ndoa yangu watakuja kina Rick Ross, Omarion. I want it to be a royal wedding kama unavyoona wale Prince wa Uingereza zilizvyokuwa," Diamond explained.

The Wasafi Festival on New Year eve was largely a flop.

Diamond's close associates believe the wedding will never happen.