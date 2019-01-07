7 January 2019

Zimbabwe: Zesa Contractor Electrocuted - Six Sustain Serious Injuries

Mutare — A ZESA contractor was last Thursday electrocuted while six colleagues escaped with serious injuries after an earth cable from the pole they were installing got in contact with a live wire.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Chananda, said the tragic incident happened in the Hobhouse high density suburbs at around 1130 am.

Chananda identified the deceased as Munashe Ingeresi, 22.

Ingeresi was employed by Glanaville Company which had been contracted by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to install electricity cables in Hobhouse high density suburbs.

"The deceased succumbed to burns while other six are admitted at St Joseph Mission hospital. Where they are receiving treatment," said Chinanda.

"The contractors were working in Hobhouse when an earth wire on their pole got in contact with a live wire."

He urged workers and employers to ensure that their working environment is safe.

