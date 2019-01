Photo: Costa Nkomo/263Chat

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union Of Zimbabwe Members at Finance Ministry offices after 274 km march from Mutare.

Nine participants in the #Salarycamp have been arrested and are detailed at Harare Central. No charges have been preferred. The arrested Cdes are, Obert Masaraure, Robson Chere, Fortune Jamela, Regai Chinhuto, Gerald Tavengwa, Lawrence Mapengo, Andrew Munguri, Munyaradzi Ndawana and Christine Jubane.

Our Vice President and our negotiator Descent Bajila are locked in negotiations with employer.