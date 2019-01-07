Sudan: Mustafa Hawali - The Budget targets economic stability and improvement of overall performance indicators

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Mustafa Yousuf Hawley has said that the budget aimed at economic stability and improvement of the overall performance indicators.

He called for sincerity in implementing the budget with solid steps to reduce inflation from 60% to 27%. Hawali added that the budget should focus on the policies that have been developed with the various parties; the Central Bank of Sudan and the ministries of industry, agriculture and trade, stressing the focus on exports that achieve the added value of the economy, explaining that the major concern in the budget is the implementation of policies that work to increase revenues through training in the center and the states through the Academy of Financial and Economic Studies beside the creation of the internal environment for work in the ministry, pointing to the importance of macroeconomics in improving the indicators, calling for the control of support and guiding it to those who need it.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Omar Farajullah urged the speeding up of the performance, implementation of the budget and commitment not to spend outside the budget, stressing his full confidence in the senior cadres of the Ministry of Finance, calling for work with all sincerity and dedication in order to achieve the desired goals in the implementation of the budget and performance measurement, "We are expecting a revolution in minerals and services," he said, stressing exploitation of all the resources, expanding the tax umbrella and abolishing tax and customs exemptions.