Namibia: President and Friends Celebrate New Year At Mile 4

The idyllic Mile 4 beachfront, away from the hustle and hub of Swakopmund's throng of holidaymakers, was the perfect place for President Hage Geingob to peacefully ring in the New Year, together with 40 of his close friends and family.

Apart from a huge white marquee and a squad of patrolling security, the low key presence of the President and his party, was welcomed by beach strollers, Mile 4 campers, nearby residents and family holiday makers, who all shared a glorious sun set over the Atlantic Ocean as they celebrated the arrival of 2019.

A red carpet was rolled out, and a full braai banquet with seafood dishes was laid on by hosting Mile 4 Seaside Hotel, who had positioned the marquee just a few paces away from the water's edge. Here, the President and his guests could enjoy the waves breaking and indulge in a relaxed summer holiday atmosphere.

Some background music set the mood and a huge bonfire to herald in the New Year, was a highlight, as President Geingob stood under the Namibian night sky surrounded by his dear one's, to share his goodwill thoughts going into 2019.

General Manager Seaside Hotel Hilma Paulus said that the booking for the President's New Year's Eve party was only confirmed that same morning, and with little time to spare, the full team of staff swung into action, to ensure their catering was "fit for a king".

"The kitchen staff put on a delicious feast while our events manger ensured that the President and his special guests were treated to an unforgettable evening," said Paulus, adding that it was an absolute honour and privilege for the hotel to have the President celebrate this special time of the year at their hotel.

Meanwhile holidaymakers who were enjoying New Year's Eve celebrations of their own at the Seaside Hotel's new rustic 'Beach Bar', were overjoyed to be spending such a special occasion on the same beach as the President.

"President Geingob has always been a people's president and this has just proved it yet again," they gushed. "Where in the world can you have the freedom of celebrating New Year's Eve only just a few yards away from your President, whilst feeling such peace and oneness."