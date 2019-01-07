Namibia: Driver Without Car Owner's Consent Involved in Accident

Windhoek — A man who allegedly drove someone's vehicle without consent was involved in an accident that claimed a passenger's life and left him seriously injured in Omusati Region.

According to the Namibian police daily crime report issued last week Friday by the acting head of the public relations division Deputy Commissioner Hofni Hamufungu, the driver, who does not possess a licence, allegedly drove a Toyota pickup 2.7 without the owner's consent.

He drove from Okahao to Tsandi and, while on the way, lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a mopane tree adjacent to the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

"The driver was with one passenger who died on the spot while the driver sustained serious injuries," Hamufungu said.

He added that the driver was transported to the Oshakati State Hospital and was in a critical condition. The deceased was not yet identified. Police investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated matter that happened a week ago at a psychiatric hospital in Windhoek, a 30-year-old was stabbed with a pen in the neck by a fellow mental patient, leading to his death.

The deceased is identified as Hangura Hausiku. According to Hamufungu, both the deceased and suspect were admitted to the psychiatric hospital due to their mental conditions, as state president patients. The next of kin of the deceased were informed and no arrest was made. Police investigations continue.