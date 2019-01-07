Namibia: Pikes, 'Hotter Than Hell' Hotto Shine ... Vries Howler Gives Sundowns Undeserved Victory

Windhoek — There were mixed fortunes for Namibian footballers plying their trade in the stinking rich South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) and abroad when competition resumed last weekend after an enforced short hiatus during the just ended festive season.

Former African Stars and Brave Warriors inspirational midfielder Deon Hotto-Kavendjii was in devastating form in his team Bidvest Wits University's hard fought 2-1 triumph over a stubborn Free State Stars, on Saturday.

The Namibian underlined his value and stature for Gavin Hunt's smooth sailing students with a near faultless display and played an instrumental role in Wits' two goals.

The purple-haired winger was rewarded for his pair of assists with the prestigious man of the match award after the game. The victory saw Wits consolidate their position at the top of the PSL log table.

Not to be outdone was Pikes Shalulile as the fast-galloping gangling net rattler returned the compliment to his compatriot when he found his name on the score sheet in his team Highlands Park's 2-all stalemate against Orlando Pirates in an entertaining David vs Goliath clash.

The former Tura Magic target man was a constant thorn io the flesh of the Buccaneers' rearguard with his pace. The fast galloping Shalulile broke the deadlock in the first half when he left his marker for dead before rolling the ball into an open net.

However, there were tears of agony for fellow countryman Virgil Vries, in his team Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The usually reliable Brave Warriors number one shot stopper was at fault, gravely misjudging an innocent looking floated ball towards his goal.

Uncharacteristically, the former Eleven Arrows gloves man mistimed his jump allowing the ball to slip through his outstretched hands to give Sundowns an undeserved goal on the plate with nine minutes left on the clock.

The uncompromising pair of Brave Warriors veteran fullbacks Chris Uarianga 'Mahoota' Katjiukua and Juneas Junior Gebhardt were to confront each other in another PSL clash between Black Leopards and Baroka FC in yesterday's action.

Elsewhere, dreadlocked goalie Max 'Slimkat' Mbaeva stood in line to man the sticks for his club Lamontville Golden Arrows in the eagerly awaited Kwazulu/Natal derby against struggling Martitzburg United, yesterday.

In the meantime, Brave Warriors much travelled striker Benson 'Styles' Shilongo has joined forces with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the highly competitive Egyptian Super League from unfashionable Alexandria outfit Smouha FC.

Brave Warriors' prodigal son Awillo Stephanus has resurfaced at Lusaka Dynamos in the Zambian Premiership. The latter is now reunited with compatriot and fellow Brave Warriors teammate Tebs Lombard in the Zambian capital.

Across the Mediterranean Sea, Katima Mulilo-born defender Ryan Simasiku Nyambe (21)'s Championship side Blackburn Rovers held old time EPL campaigners Newcastle United to a 1-all stalemate in the 3rd round of the prestigious FA Cup on Saturday. The highly rated Namibian was an unused substitute.