South Africa: Suspect Arrested and Drugs Confiscated

East London COCC members acted on intelligence driven information from Crime Intelligence of a person selling drugs at Orange Groove.

They immediately proceeded to the place. On their arrival they found the door open and a 35 years old male suspect was sitting in the kitchen.

The members immediately notice a bank bag (plastic) containing 110 Mandrax tablets with the estimated street value of R 10600 and another plastic bag and small bank bag. They requested the male to open the plastic bag and found a large quantity of 190 dagga weigh 0.770 g. with a street value of R570.

The other plastic bag contained crystal meth with the estimated street value of R 890. The male suspect was arrested for Dealing in Drugs and was taken to East London police station.

The suspect will appear in the East London magistrate court on 201901-07.