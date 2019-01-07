Namibia: Team Optic Exclusive Grand Champs in Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament

The three Pfeifer brothers, Fabian, Nikolai and Daniel, together with team mates Damian Schreiber, Julia Laggner and Lucas Maürer, took the championship title in the professional category of the Bank Windhoek Beach Bash Volleyball tournament played during the holidays at Langstrand.

This tournament was the seventh and final event for 2018 in the Timeout Beach Series. The champions, playing as Team Optic Exclusive, battled seven other teams in two pools before reaching the semi-finals where they faced Team Definitely Maybe.

According to tournament director, James Verrinder, the final was a very exciting affair with players from the best 2017 team in the Pro category playing on both sides this year. Fabian and Daniel Pfeifer played for Optic Exclusive while Kim Seebach and Roman von Ludwiger played for the opponents, Team DARK.

"The final didn't disappoint, it was an epic 3-set match with Optic Exclusive coming out on top winning 2:1, 17:21, 21:18 & 15:12. They took N$8,000 in prize money and the title of Bank Windhoek Beach Bash Volleyball 2018 Pro Champions," said Verrinder.

The Langstrand final tournament was the biggest so far in the six-year history of the event with 21 teams playing in the social category and eight teams in the Pro category, all setting their sights on the coveted championship title.

The social category was won by Team Set4Life.

The first tournament for 2019 will be played as a mixed grand slam on 23 February at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek.

Caption: The grand champions in the Bank Windhoek Beach Bash volleyball tournament, front left to right, Fabian, Nikolai and Daniel Pfeifer, and in the back Damian Schreiber (third from left) Julia Laggner (back row middle) and Lucas Maürer (second from right). Tournament director James Verrinder stands on the left with sponsor representative, Sanet de Waal of Bank Windhoek next to him. On the right in the back is Cathrin Laggner from team sponsor Optic Exclusive.