Congo-Kinshasa: South Africa Missing in Action As DRC Election Results Postponed

The much-anticipated announcement of presidential election results in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been postponed while government and the opposition accuse each other of wrongdoing. South Africa, once a crucial ally to Congolese democracy, is taking a wait-and-see approach as two tales of an election unfold.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent most of his first 11 months in office shaking up government, but in foreign policy, much has remained the same. South Africa appears to have sided with China and Russia in the first meeting of its current term as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, dashing the hopes of some Western powers that one of Africa's strongest democracies could be a valued ally.

The meeting on the aftermath of the elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at the UN headquarters in New York on January 4 2019, took place behind closed doors....