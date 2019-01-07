Gambia Has Strong Political Will to Advance Cooperation With China - President

Banjul — Gambian President Adama Barrow said Saturday that Gambia has the strong political will to promote cooperation with China, which is the country's most important partner.

Barrow made the remarks during talks with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Barrow said the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Gambia showed China's good faith in strengthening bilateral relations, and recalled his two visits to China within nine months, which showed he and the Gambian government attach great importance to and have confidence in closer ties with China.

Gambia will adhere to the one-China policy and firmly support China's rightful stance in the United Nations and on other multilateral occasions, he said.

Lauding the rapid, comprehensive development of relations since 2016 when the two countries restored diplomatic ties, Wang said that facts have proved the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations is a right decision.

The decision, he said, fully conforms with the fundamental and long-term interests of Gambia and its people, as well as the trend of the times.

The Chinese foreign minister said China appreciates Gambia's reaffirmed stance on the one-China policy, and is willing to build mutual trust with the west African country.

The two sides should firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests so as to consolidate the political foundation for future development of their ties, he said.