7 January 2019

Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Alert - Police Detain Protesting Rural Teachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

Today, January 8, 2018, armed police arrested 9 teachers under the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) banner in Harare.

The teachers were arrested following a peaceful demonstration against poor remuneration as well as poor working conditions.

They are currently detained at Harare Central police station and no charges have been preferred against them.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with concern that the government, instead of addressing the concerns of its workers, has turned brutal against suffering civil servants and the ordinary citizens.

Such a militant approach can only serve to worsen the situation in the country.

Zimbabwe's constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate peacefully and as CIZC we are disturbed by the flagrant violation of workers' rights by the government.

Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition

Zimbabwe

Meet The Teenagers Making an Aids-Free Zimbabwe a Reality

An AIDS-free generation once seemed like a far-off dream but with the help of organisations like Medecins Sans Frontiers… Read more »

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.