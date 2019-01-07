Zimbabwe: Alert - Police Detain Protesting Rural Teachers

document

Today, January 8, 2018, armed police arrested 9 teachers under the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) banner in Harare.

The teachers were arrested following a peaceful demonstration against poor remuneration as well as poor working conditions.

They are currently detained at Harare Central police station and no charges have been preferred against them.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with concern that the government, instead of addressing the concerns of its workers, has turned brutal against suffering civil servants and the ordinary citizens.

Such a militant approach can only serve to worsen the situation in the country.

Zimbabwe's constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate peacefully and as CIZC we are disturbed by the flagrant violation of workers' rights by the government.

Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition