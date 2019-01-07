Zimbabwe: Community Decision Making Forums (CDMFS) Gather Momentum

document

On Saturday the 5th of January 2019, Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) conducted the second Community Decision Making Forum (CDMF) in Gweru and the forum was attended by over hundred participants that included eight Councilors from Chiwundura rural, two headmen from Lower Gweru, Informal Traders operating from Woodlands peri urban location and the Member of Parliament for Chiwundura Constituency.

The major objective of the forums is to develop inclusive solutions to challenges facing communities in and around Vungu - Chiwundura and surrounding areas. The interventions under this project are anchored on the Active Citizen Engagement (ACE constituencies.

After intensive deliberations and contributions, the following are of the challenges/priority areas identified by the vendors, informal traders and residents:

decent vending structures to operate from

damaged road network,

restoration of sewer and

drainage systems and proper ablution facilities among other issues.

In his closing remarks, Councillor for Woodlands Mr. P Nyika, acknowledged the work being done by VISET as it is helping him interact with his constituency and recognize real issues and challenges faced by the residents and informal traders.

Source: Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)