Tanzania/Algeria: Algerian 'Pros Limit' to Help Simba

Photo: Daily Monitor

Simba FC players (file photo).

ALGERIA'S limitation of foreign players in Algerian Premier League is likely to give Simba a big relief ahead of their clash against JS Saoura in Dar es Salaam next Sunday.

Simba who host the Algerian side on January 12 at the National Stadium will only face two non Algerians; a Tanzanian forward Thomas Ulimwengu and a Senegalese El Haji Youssoupha Konate while the rest are Algerians.

Earlier in 2016, Algerian football clubs were banned from signing foreign players because of a severe financial crisis caused by a plunge in oil revenues. Algeria's oil export revenue had then almost halved, crippling the economy of the North African nation, whose oil sales account for more than 95 per cent of export revenues.

The football federation said the slump had created a "difficult" financial situation in Algeria, which can no longer "legally obtain currency to pay the salaries of foreign players". As a result, "the federation has decided to stop the recruitment of foreign players in professional clubs. But it added that football players who have already signed to play with Algerian clubs will be allowed to continue until their contracts expire.

Last year, the Federation of Algerian Football banned but later reversed the decision. Media reports indicated that the decision to allow foreigners in the country was received good applause with clubs expressing their delight. However, in changing their tune, the FA announced that clubs will now once again be able to recruit foreign players, but they must be below the age of 30.

"As of the 2017/2018 season, Ligue 1 Mobilis clubs may once more recruit foreign players. The number of foreign players may not exceed two, and those signed may not be over the age of 30," reads a statement from the Algerian FA.

The Simba's first CAF Champions League opponents JS Saoura are placed fifth in the Algerian Ligue 1 table with 23 points garnered from 16 matches in the league commanded by USME Alger with 33 points after also playing 16 matches. Other teams above JS Saoura are second-placed JS Kabylie, ES Setif and MC Alger.

JS Saoura have netted 14 while conceding 7 goals, something that gives them an average of less than one goal per match. They have won six, drawn five and lost five matches. Congolese Haritier Makambo who has netted 11 goals, is the Premier League top scorer.

He has the same number of goals with Zakaria Naidji of Adou FC, who is Algerian Ligue 1 top scorer so far. The Algerian league's top scorers list shows the best scorers from JS Saoura, the opponents of Simba are Moustafa Djalit, Mohamed Boulaouidet and Mohamed Hammia each with three goals while Hamza Zaidi has two goals.

The fourThe Tanzanian envoys Simba are placed third in the Mainland Premier League with 33 points garnered from 14 matches. They have netted 28 goals a total which gives the team an average of two goals per match. They have allowed only five past their goalkeepers with superior goal difference of 23.

After hosting JS Saoura, Simba will travel to The Democratic Republic of Congo to face AS Vita Club on January 19. players have a total of 11 goals out of 14 scored by the team. Djalit who plays as forward is also the team's captain.