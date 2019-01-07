Tanzania: WMA Inspects, Verifies Weighing Scales in 20 Districts

AMID ongoing purchase of cashew nuts, the Weights and Measures Agency Tanzania (WMA) has inspected and verified the weighing scales in 20 districts in Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma and Coast regions.

WMA has been conducting impromptu operations, which involve inspecting all weighing scales that have been used in purchasing cashew nuts. The operation was conducted in the regions between November and December, last year. Mtwara MWA Manager David Makungu told reporters here that 919 AMCOS had their weight scales inspected, adding that WMA managed to inspect and verify 1,311 scales in total.

He said 23 weighing scales were found with technical faults and that some were used without being verified by the responsible authorities. He said WMA took appropriate measures against people, whose weigh scales were found with technical problems, adding that four people among those arrested denied their charges and they will be arraigned.

Some farmers in Newala District have commended the government for purchasing the cashew nuts and ensuring the presence of WMA during the process. Mr Makungu asked traders and members of the public to avoid tempering with the weighing scales and instead should always consult WMA for inspection and verification to ensure they do businesses in a proper way.