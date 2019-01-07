Zimbabwe: 'More VTCs Needed for Jobless Youths'

Photo: Innocent Makawa)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Youth leaders Pupurai Togarepi and Lewis Matutu (file photo).

Zanu-PF National Secretary for the Youth League Cde Pupurai Togarepi has implored Government to expedite the establishment of more Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) countrywide.

He said these would help to empower unemployed youths to acquire technical skills in order for them to earn a living.

The VTCs are being rolled out through the Ministry of Women's Affairs, Gender and Community Development.

"We are a Government that walks the talk in terms of economic revival," he said.

"Youths are the vanguard of national economic development. For a very long time we have been proffering survival skills to them (youths) without formal employment. The new and upgraded VTCs should continue to benefit youthful school-leavers," he said.

He said the push by Zanu-PF for the establishment of more VTCs countrywide was in tandem with the new Government's thrust to ensure total youth participation in economic development.

He said skills development especially for young adults was an effective weapon to achieve economic growth and reduce unemployment levels.

"The VTCs are relevant in that they boost capacity building among the young generation and provide them with an opportunity to excel in their various fields of endeavour."