Tanzania: Parliamentary Committees Resume Sitting Today

PARLIAMENTARY committees will today resume sitting here to examine issues, propose new laws and set bills for the government before the upcoming Parliament meeting.

According to a statement issued here over the weekend by the Parliament's Unit of Information, Education for Public and Communications, five bills would surface before the three parliamentary committees for scrutinisation.

The statement, however, did go into details to point out the five bills and proposed new laws set for scrutinisation, which will also receive suggestions from key stakeholders for the new proposed laws.

It said while other parliamentary committees would commence sitting next week, the three parliamentary committees would resume business today, hinting that the parliamentary committees would be the Local Authorities' Accounts Committee (LAAC), Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Parliamentary Committee on HIV/AIDS.

The statement noted that the parliamentary committees will examine different reports of the Treasury Registrar on public business capital invested by the public institutions and corporations.

"The parliamentary committees will also examine the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) annual reports for 2016/2017 financial year and audited expenditure in the Central Government," read part of the statement.

It hinted further that the parliamentary committees will also examine reports on responsibilities carried out by ministries and various public institutions, adding that the committee members will also prepare annual reports on activities to be carried out by the parliamentary committees for the period beginning January 2018 to this January.

The statement said the three parliamentary committees will on January 25 meet to receive and examine report on the state of land disputes in the country, pointing out further that the committees will focus mainly on land, natural resources and tourism as well as on livestock and water.

Other parliamentary committee set to meet on the same day, will be responsible for administration and local government.