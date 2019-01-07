Tanzania: Yanga Coach Still Hopeful Despite Loss to Azam

YOUNG Africans Assistant Coach Noel Mwandila says his side still has a chance to qualify into the semi-finals of Mapinduzi Cup currently unfolding in Zanzibar despite a loss.

Yanga suffered their first competitive defeat of the season at Amani Stadium over the weekend following a 3-0 loss to the event's defending champions Azam FC with goals from Obrey Chirwa who netted a brace and Ghanaian Enock Atta scored one of the goals.

It was Chirwa who put Azam ahead in the 33rd minute of the opening half as his low-flying volley easily went past Yanga goalkeeper Ibrahim Hamid before Atta increased the goal-tally courtesy of his brilliant 44th minute set-piece which went to the far-right top corner.

Hamid stretched to the limit but couldn't save it. In his post-match briefing, Mwandila said his team needs to register positive results in their remaining two matches to sail into the last four.

"We played a good game as you saw only that we lacked caution at the target. The team's organisation was well since we managed to contain them but we made silly mistakes of which our opponents capitalised to their advantage," Mwandila said. He further noted that they will use the one day resting period (yesterday) to adjust the team ahead of their following clashes.

For his part, Azam Coach Hans Van Pluijm insisted that their main objective is to defend the title for the record of three times. "We have come here with the full squad simply because we want nothing less than the cup," he said. Adding, Pluijm lauded youthful Yanga for their impressive performance despite losing the match.

"Most of them are young players but they managed to display good football against us, generally, it was a perfect test for us," he said. In the same token, Chirwa who offered his services at Yanga last season congratulated his former team saying all of them were 100 per cent fit on the day. "It was a great match for either side and they (Yanga) played well only that they were not lucky to score goals," Chirwa said.

He continued: "I will only say that I have scored against Yanga on the day when we would play against the entire squad which has apparently remained in Dar es Salaam because this in not the real Yanga team," Chirwa said.

Asked how he felt to score against his former team, Chirwa said he feels good to score and that when he does not score, then he provides assists for others to score since football is about teamwork. He also revealed that the title chase for this season is within reach by three teams which are Yanga, Azam and Simba.

"The league is still open and it could be early to predict which team stands a better chance to claim the championship at the end of the tournament," he said. According to the available fixture, Azam face KVZ this afternoon while in the evening, Yanga take on Malindi FC as the race towards championship escalates.