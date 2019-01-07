Tanzania: Alliance Coach Blames Refs for Denying Penalty

ALLIANCE FC Head Coach Malale Hamsini has blamed the central referee Ludovick Charles for playing a part in their barren draw with Mbao FC in the Premier League match held here over the weekend at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Hamsini claimed in a post match interview that the match officials were not fare hence making his team to end with a barren draw. The match officials he accuses are Ludovick Charles (Mwanza), line 1 Joseph Masija (Mwanza) and line 2 Joseph Pombe (Shinyanga). According to Malale, the officials denied his team a penalty in the first half that could have given them three points at the end of the tense game.

Commenting more about the match, he however, said the match was very difficult because they were facing a strong team. He further said the team's training will resume today to prepare for their next match against African Lyon at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday. Alliance FC, who are sponsored by Gf trucks & equipment are now placed 14th on 21 points after 20 outings.

They have won five, lost nine and drawn six matches. Mbao FC are now placed fifth on the log. They have garnered 27 points from 20 outings. Mbao FC have won six, drawn nine and lost six matches.

On his side Mbao FC Manager Almas Moshi said his team played very well despite failing to utilising the created chances. He promised to work in training so as to make sure they rectify the mistakes made by his strikers who missed a number of scoring opportunities.

Mbao FC striking force was led by Rajesh Kotecha, Said Said and Pastory Athnas. Mbao FC will confront Stand United at CCM Kirumba Stadium today. After Stand United, they will travel to Coast Region to face JKT Tanzania.