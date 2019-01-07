Tanzania: Court of Appeal Dismisses Ophir's Objections

COURT of Appeal has dismissed all the grounds of objections by two foreign companies to oppose a court action relating to three gas blocks along offshore in Mtwara Region. Justice Mwanaisha Kawariko ruled against Ophir Energy PLC and Ophir Services PTY Limited, holding that the grounds of objections lacked merits.

She ordered the court action, which is an application by Tanzanian businessman Moto Mabanga to proceed for hearing on merits. In the application, Mabanga is seeking for extension of time within which to file another application for revision of the ruling and orders of the High Court, which had ordered for stay of determination of his constitutional petition over his interest rights in the gas blocks.

But, before the hearing of the application, the two companies raised three grounds of objections in which the affidavit by the businessman in support of the application was incurably defective for contravening the Notaries Public and Commissioners for Oaths Act for not including his name in jurat. Jurat is derived from jurare-Latin for "to swear." It is proof that the oath was taken before an administering officer, like a notary.

In an affidavit, the jurat is the clause at the end of the document stating the date, place, and name of the person before whom it was sworn. The respondent companies further stated that the affidavit contained extraneous matter by way of prayers and also introducing BG Tanzania Limited as a new respondent in the matter. Furthermore, the application was bad in law as was barred by section 5 (2) (d) of the Appellate Jurisdiction Act (AJA).

In her ruling, however, the justice of the appeal court addressing the first point of objection relating to putting the name of the attesting officer in the jurat of attestation, observed that the name was inserted sequentially at the end of the jurat and also appears on the stamp appended thereat.

As to the second point of objection, the justice having scrutinized the affidavit, she noted that what Mabanga explained therein was what transpired in the High Court and how and when he got the copies of the ruling, drawn order and proceedings, which he prayed to form part of the affidavit.

"Those are pure facts within the knowledge of the applicant. Those paragraphs do not contain prayers which are forbidden in the affidavit," she said. As to the third point of objections that the ruling sought to be challenged was interlocutory and could not be the subject for revision as per the AJA, the justices was of the view that such point has been prematurely made as the main application has not been filed.

"The instant application is for extension of time to file application for revision. And, whether the impugned decision is interlocutory or not will be decided in the intended application for revision. This objection has no merit and it is rejected," she ruled.

In the petition that was stayed to be heard, Mabanga claims to be coerced by the respondents to surrender his interests in block One, Three and Four to receive undervalued consideration of 7.5 million US dollars, thus depriving his rights to own property on a fair remuneration and compensation. He alleges to be forced out of the new corporate set up on racial basis.

Such acts, including discrimination of being called a black African, were unconstitutional. The petitioner is, therefore, seeking for a declaration orders sanctioning the respondents for unconstitutionality of their acts and conducts and that they benefited illegally from their unconstitutional actions against him with respect of his interests in the said oil blocks.

Mr Mabanga is also requesting the court to prohibit the respondents from continuing to benefit from their unconstitutional and discriminatory actions and that they were guilty of acting unconstitutionally and in a discriminatory towards him, thus ineligible and unqualified to act as legal investors.

He is further seeking for the order to protect him as provided for in the Constitution, with respect to his right to his interests in the three gas blocks, notwithstanding the fact that he was deceived by the respondents on the matter.

It is stated in the petition that Mr Mabanga was paid in respect of his five per cent in each of the three blocks 7.5 million US dollars, while the true value of exactly the same interests in accordance with the industry value thereof was at least 322 million US dollars.

On May 1, 2006, Mr Mabanga and Ophir Services PTY Limited executed a consultancy agreement relating to exploration and the petitioner or his nominee would be entitled to five per cent interest.

It is alleged further that after the petitioner had done a lot of requisite services to the company, the latter changed its position on the five per cent interest that the parties had agreed upon and proceeded to coerce him into executing an agreement which has caused great loss to him.

"The respondents deliberately designed the petitioner's removal because they knew the real value of the property which they did not disclose to the petitioner because they did not want (him), a black African, to be a beneficiary of the future income of the property," reads part of the petition document.

One example of the wealth the petitioner would have acquired was the proceeds from the sale of the respondent's shares to Pavilion Energy, of which the sale of shares amounted at 1,288 million US dollars.